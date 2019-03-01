The worldwide celebration of the 100th year of composer, conductor and pianist Leonard Bernstein included the recent Knox Concert Series featuring the Czech National Symphony Orchestra conducted by John Mauceri who worked with Bernstein for 18 years. Mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard also performed at the Knox Concert where Mauceri stated that Lenny wrote poems and songs for his friends, including a song for Mauceri as well as one for Mauceri’s son. Bernstein, longtime director of the New York Philharmonic and guest conductor worldwide, was the first conductor with a series of television lectures on classical music.
Millie Harris, chair of the Knox Educational Outreach committee, provided a presentation on Bernstein by Michael Gagliardo, music director of the Etowah Youth Orchestra and also the Gadsden Symphony Orchestra, to select local schools as well as the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. The committee’s goal is to provide opportunities for students of all ages to participate in the Knox experiences. Arts education pays dividends. When he was in middle school Gagliardo watched a video of Bernstein conducting an orchestra and determined to become an orchestra conductor.
As a boy, Bernstein raised his own funds to pay for his first piano lessons and made music the center of his life. Bernstein believed that by creating beauty and sharing it with others, artists could assist with brotherhood and peace. He asked, “Why do so many of us try to explain the beauty of music, thus depriving it of its mystery?” He stated, “Music can name the unnameable and communicate the unknowable” and “I can’t live one day without hearing music, playing it, studying it, or thinking about it.”
Penny J. Nielsen
Weaver