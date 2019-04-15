Good for you, Anniston City Manager Jay Johnson, for someone to finally stand up against Councilmen Ben Little and David Reddick.
I don’t know why Little is so disrespectful to people, his flag and country and God. I don’t think he learned this in serving his country and know he did not learn it in the Bible.
Reddick I don’t know, maybe he is a follower and not a leader.
I have several black friends and never a race issue. I have always treated others (black, white, yellow or red) like I wanted to be treated. I think Little and Reddick should give it a try; they might be surprised.
Maybe Little and Reddick are on Oxford’s and Jacksonville’s payroll. Their job is to run business owners and people their way (Oxford and Jacksonville).
Lamar Crosson
Ohatchee