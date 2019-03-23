Thank you, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, for your courage and commitment to the truth. Israel does have too much influence in our government. Nothing proves the truth of Rep. Omar’s words more than the orchestrated attacks on her and the rush to pass an “anti-hate” resolution aimed at her. Yet, Rep. Omar’s comments were not hateful. She hit a nerve. “A guilty dog barks the loudest.” The resolution was intended to shut her up.
Rep. Omar’s comments were not “racist.” Webster defines racism as the belief that all members of each race possess characteristics or abilities specific to that race, especially so as to distinguish it as inferior or superior to another race or races. She made no such claims. Nor were her remarks antisemitic. Antisemitism is defined as hostility toward or discrimination against Jews as a religious, ethnic or racial group. Criticism of Israel’s actions or policies is not antisemitic.
Rep. Omar merely pointed out that too many members of Congress take too much money from supporters of Israel to believe that their unquestioning support for Israel is not influenced. One man and his wife who zealously fund pro-Israeli candidates gave over $175 million in campaign “contributions.” Nobody can be so naive as to believe that such sums are given without expectations.
The last black woman in Congress who challenged the Zionist Lobby was Cynthia McKinney. They targeted her in the next election. Rep. Omar, you have two years. Give them hell!
Dan Hayes
Piedmont