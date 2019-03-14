The latest effort to spread “freedom” in Venezuela one bullet at a time seems to contradict our ballyhooed love of “democracy.” God's Self-Anointed Ones, Donald Trump and Mike Pence, have determined that Venezuelan voters made a mistake electing Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela. Invoking the Trump-Pence Doctrine, a re-write of the Kissinger Doctrine, our champions of “freedom” proclaimed: “I don’t see why we need to stand by and watch a country go communist (socialiost) due to the irresponsibility of its people. The issues are much too important for the Chilean (Venezuelan) voters to be left to decide for themselves.” Communism and socialism (which are two different things) must be destroyed so that millionaires and billionaires can sleep soundly.
Of course, the real issue here is hypocrisy, a word Jesus used a lot. Some Americans believe Russia tampered with the presidential election in 2016. Yet, the same horrified zealots embrace the double-standard when our president interferes in the governing of Venezuela to the point of trying to depose the democratically elected president. As surely as Israel interferes in American politics with impunity and the United States interferes anywhere it pleases, this seems outrageously hypocritical. Trump’s new Judas, a Quisling named Juan Guaido, a relative unknown in Venezuela before he sold his soul to the Donald, will certainly sell out his countrymen as well and fulfill Trump’s wildest fantasies of raping that oil-rich nation. Hopefully, Venezuelan patriots have had enough of gringos groping and fondling their oil goodies and will defend themselves appropriately.
Of course, the real reason for the assault on Venezuela you will never learn from MSM. Aside from the oil, Trump, like Klemens von Metternich after the French Revolution, must roll back any ideas that might inspire other underprivileged populations to question the established order. Any example of a government “of the people, by the people, for the people” must be crushed! According to Trumpian scripture, God ordained government to enrich the elect, not promote the happiness and welfare of unpropertied, unpedigreed “deplorables.”
American actions toward Venezuela are wrong. Lest the United States transform further into the Whore of Babylon, the effort to destroy constitutional government and self-determination in Venezuela must fail. Either America will continue the struggle to achieve the ideals of fairness and justice she promises the world, or she will be remembered as the GREAT HYPOCRITE who promised much but delivered more of the same.
Dan Hayes
Piedmont