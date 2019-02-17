A plan wending its way through Congress is a bill requiring all sales of firearms to go through a congressionally mandated formal registration. If this becomes law, it would mean that in a while the government would have a computerized record of the location of every firearm in the United States. That record would include the make, model and serial number of every firearm in the United States, and every firearm will be linked to some American. That American is almost always a hard-working, tax-paying, law-abiding family person. He or she has never committed a crime or ever done anything even slightly irresponsible with a firearm. Now he will be linked, in a computerized record by name, address and Social Security number (which means employer) to every firearm he owns or has ever owned.
With that record, the government (federal government, state government, county government, or all of the above) will be able to levy an excise tax, registration tax or safety tax on every firearm an American owns. If that is not enough, any or all of those governments could mandate that all the firearms owned by Americans, for “safety,” be locked in a government facility or confiscated permanently.
The proponents of the universal registration will swear up and down that there is no intent to tax or confiscate firearms. However, the Congress that swears there is no plan to confiscate the firearms of law-abiding Americans also swore up and down that Social Security numbers would never be used for identification.
Fred Honer
Anniston