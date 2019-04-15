I was buying some peaches near the Post Office from George’s peachman buddy from Clanton. I jokingly said — I guess George Smith gets all the peaches he wants, gratis, since he gives you so much free advertising in The Star.
No sir, we have tried to get him to take his peaches without paying, but he won't take a penny. I emailed George and told him about what the peachman told me. I said, “George, your Mama would be proud of you!” Small acts of kindness say a lot about a person’s character.
RIP George, you have won your race.
Rush Smith
Anniston