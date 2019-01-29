Ken Rollins, your letter to The Star wounded me. I thought we were friends. I know we’ve differed on politics, but on more important values, such as patriotism, I’ve always believed our hearts beat to the same rhythm.
I’d like to tell you a story in which grumbling angry old men and a shouting angry woman were silenced by a stunning moment of pure patriotism.
First, some background. I was elected to the board of the Southern Center for International Studies when former Secretary of State Dean Rusk was chairman. I got to know former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld at our annual gathering for all the former defense chiefs, and at other venues.
Rummy has an easy personality and a good sense of humor, I really liked the man although I strongly disagreed with our pointless invasion of Iraq and the disastrous occupation that still haunts us.
Now the story. We were asked to invite Rummy for a speech at the Atlanta Historical Society. A large crowd mainly old men, arm-chair warriors friendly to the secretary filled the auditorium. Suddenly in the back, an hysterical woman began shouting WAR CRIMINAL, WAR CRIMINAL. She continued shouting to the irritation of all and the rising anger of the old men: “Get her out of here, shut her up, hang her.”
As the competing storms continued, a slender young sergeant rose, campaign ribbons marching down his chest. He turned, facing the woman and said in an even voice, “Madam, I would give my life for you.”
Silence was sudden, complete. We all were stunned by the one-sentence display of the core of patriotism. Rummy graciously said, “Thank you, Sergeant York.” Yes, his name actually was the same as the famed World War I hero. The secretary then lightened the moment with his sense of humor. Looking toward the space where a muted woman had been escorted out, “Let’s just put her down to undecided.” Laughter greeted the remark. As the crowd quietly left the auditorium, I would guess none of them would ever forget that moment.
Ken, knowing you, I’m certain the sergeant’s instinctive act resonated with you. I hope you and any others who have been on edge about our editorial stance will not miss the moral of the story, that is: We can disagree on politics but still be friends, because we are nearly unanimous about the much greater matters of the heart and soul.
On another occasion soon, I’d like to talk to you and other critics about how our world view was constructed over time, from generation to generation. See you there, old friend.
H. Brandt Ayers
Anniston