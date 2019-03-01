The Alabama Democratic Reform Caucus applauds The DNC Credentials Committee’s unanimous decision, following two days of testimony from both sides, which vacates the SDEC’s Aug. 11, 2018 elections of officers, and orders new elections with DNC oversight. Appropriately, the Committee also directed that state party bylaws restricting “minority” to only African-Americans be broadened to include other groups and ethnicities.
Since 2015, ADRC’s basic mission has been to “unify and restore the Alabama Democratic Party to a position of respect and strength.” Our initiatives, including bylaw amendments addressing the issue cited by the Committee, have been repeatedly thwarted by longstanding Party leaders apparently satisfied with blatant inability to elect Democrats in Alabama.
Transparent and fair elections are the bedrock of all democratic systems. The Democratic Party is unique in selecting its leaders through an open, “big tent,” public process. While regretting the necessity, we are heartened that DNC is intervening to help Alabama’s Democratic Party take a small crucial step toward relevancy in Alabama. We remain committed to working with any leadership emanating from fair rules and elections representative of all Alabama Democrats. History repeatedly demonstrates how one-party governance fails its people. We owe the people of Alabama a viable choice.
Cliff Andrews, corresponding secretary, ADRC
