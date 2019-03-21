Anthony Cook, in “Nations race relations spiraling downward … to our shame” (March 10), encourages us to look at the last 50 days to see racism. Cook mentions quite a few incidents that deserve denouncement, but he missed two obvious ones.
In the last 50 days, the pro-abortion senators voted for infanticide for babies who survived their abortion. Who is acting like supremacists there? Where is moral outrage over the white governor of Virginia posing with a black face, yet his abortion politics create “dead faces” by abortion? What is worse?
Cook accuses President Trump of not condemning white nationalists. The Anniston Star’s editorial pages unadulterated hatred of President Trump is part of the downward racist spiral. During the 50 days, how many editorial pages presented anti-Trump rhetoric? Trump has stated: “Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups.”
Cook apparently confuses white nationalism with white supremacy. All supremacy ideology is evil. Nationalism can be evil but not necessarily. A European, African, Hispanic or Asiatic-American male who is patriotic, who believes the borders need to be secured from illegal immigrants, is not a nationalist supremacist, but may have a healthy perspective void of hatred toward God and his neighbor.
It’s a shame to condemn one kind of racism and ignore others.
Cornelius Hegeman
Anniston