I am not part of this debate, but here are a couple facts and thoughts you might find helpful.
I totally agree that the people who have a passion for animals should work TOGETHER, but sadly that has not been the case. The number of influential people who care greatly about this issue just need to work -- again -- together.
Also there is not a spay/neuter law in Calhoun County. One is sorely needed. Only the Alabama Legislature can pass such a law. As long as the arguing and disagreement between animal activists continues, the political courage to address the problem will not be there. Why? Because at best, it will be very controversial. A lot of people in rural areas feel very strongly that the government should not have the authority to force them to control their pets and to spay/neuter. The County Commission does not have the legal authority to take that step.
Also, there is a desperate need for animal pickup in rural Calhoun County. For a number of years now, there has been almost ZERO stray animals recovered. As sheriff, I know this to be true as “dog calls” were a major source of calls for service at the Sheriff’s Office for my 22 years in office. I know they are today for Sheriff Wade, as well.
Even reported vicious dogs are rarely picked up. I would suggest that the resources to do so are lacking because if they are picked up then someone has to take steps to do something with those animals. Sadly, at the pace reproduction occurs now, they cannot all be rescued. Is it the best solution? No. But it surely beats them starving or being ran over and left on the side of the road. The need for the spay/neuter law is great.
All of the tear-jerking ads we see on television for folks to send money to help animals DOES NOT send money to Calhoun County.
I am an outdoorsman. There is a federal tax on ALL outdoor equipment for fishing, hunting, etc. It is the Pittman-Robertson Act. All money collected goes back to the states for supporting outdoor activities. Imagine a state or local law like that for Calhoun County. Money spent on dog food, pet supplies and related items to fund a spay/neuter program. There are potential possibilities.
Understand that the County Commission is in a no-win situation because no matter what they do, there will be strong opposition from one group or the other. I urge you that if you really care about animals, then find a way to work together for positive changes. Please know I am not advocating for any “side,” just for common sense and a better outcome.
There has to be reconciliation and cooperation to achieve what must be accomplished if we are to find a workable solution to this problem.
Larry Amerson is the retired sheriff of Calhoun County; president of the National Sheriff's Association, 2012-2013; and president of the Alabama Sheriffs’ Association, 2006-2007. He lives in Wellington.