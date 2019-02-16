Recent events have called on our community to come forth to help others locally in need. I want to call attention to a special contribution several groups made that may’ve slipped below the radar. These people aren’t seeking any limelight, but I believe should be recognized for making a big, practical difference beyond their usual scope. A Birmingham TV spot on the government shutdown and plight of about 300 unpaid employees at the Talladega federal prison caught the attention of Michael Dunbar, a Piedmont pastor long engaged in prison ministries.
Michael recognized the special kind of need and asked Calhoun County Democrats about helping. The trick was mounting a response big enough to matter. I suggested contacting Feeding Alabama’s Tony Diez. Feeding Alabama works with agencies that feed financially stressed individuals.
Tony couldn’t meet the whole need but contacted Cornerstone Church’s Judy Papic. She pulled in Servants of Jesus’ Pastor Seth Murphy and the Birmingham Community Food Bank. Collectively these organizations delivered about 10 pallets of supplies to prison employees, greatly relieving shutdown stresses.
These are the kinds of good things that happen when community members and organizations work together. Let’s see more. Let’s also support these helping organizations.
Jim Williams
Anniston