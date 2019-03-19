We are living in the last days. What purpose is your church at this time? Have you fulfilled or are you staying in the path that God wants you to go? The main goal of a church is to reach lost people. Preachers don’t preach about sin anymore because it might make people uncomfortable and they will leave their church. Only once a year do churches preach about the cross and the blood that can save our souls from hell. The feel-good messages will not save people today. The church of the Lord Jesus Christ is asleep and needs to wake up and be bold in its messages. As Christians, we have sat back and let Satan take over the laws of our land. Our churches have become social clubs and ingrown to itself. The world of sinners is outside crying for someone to care about their souls. The last words Jesus spoke is Matthew 28:19-20: 19 Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost: 20 Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world. Amen.
This word is not a suggestion but a command.
Jesus loves you. Let us be about our Father’s business.
Gloria Woosley
Anniston