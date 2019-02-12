In 2018, the Calhoun County Area Chamber & Visitors Center sent out a survey to our membership to gain better insight on their legislative priorities.
Chamber members overwhelmingly supported economic development, education and workforce development, with 83 percent of surveyors choosing one of these issues as their top priority. The legislative priorities were ranked as followed: economic development, education, workforce development, healthcare, infrastructure, tax policy, environment issues.
Using these findings, our 2019 Legislative Agenda focuses on economic development, education and workforce development, infrastructure and healthcare. Examples of economic development advocacy include enhancing Calhoun County’s tourism industry, supporting and defending historic tax credits and exemptions and supporting initiatives that assist existing industry, new business recruitment and technology growth. On the issue of education, we support the principal for a potential bond issue for Capital Improvements for State in Education, advocate for Pre-K programs in all public schools and support measures for increased career tech training programs.
We aim to be a voice for business on a local, state and federal level. Please take a further look at our legislative agendas athttps://www.calhounchamber.com/programs/government-affairs.
Larry K. Deason
Anniston