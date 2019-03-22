Dear Bernie Sanders, I recently came upon a Facebook post you made in which you blamed climate change for the deadly tornadoes in Lee County, Alabama.
So, if that were true, I’d like to remind you that climate change is supposedly a direct result of a GLOBAL warming phenomenon. I think you should travel to India and China first and straighten those people out and then continue your apocalyptic exposition to save the world. After all, these countries are All Star Major League Home Run Hitting polluters compared to the good ol’ US of A’s Class D puny contributions.
That would be a wonderful start and you would be anointed Savior and President for Life of the World, which means you would automatically rule America by default. Hallelujah!
Really, Bernie, that’s your only chance to be president of the United States. Good luck and happy trails to you.
Tom Bleick
Talladega