I read all the time in this great paper that Alabama is always looking for some more cash. Well, here’s three ideas that’ll make this great state wealthy.
1) Legalize marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes. I predict that alone will bring in $750M-$1B in taxes over the first five years.
2) The lottery. It’s long overdue for us Alabamians to stop going to Georgia and funding their projects with our losing tickets.
3) And finally, use all that empty land at McClellan to build a Biloxi-style casino/casinos and people will flock here to spend cash from Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee and many more states. So, if you folks in Montgomery need ideas, here are three you can use for free! You’re welcome, now do something. Yes, you, Del Marsh!
Brian Harrison
Anniston