Writer and adventurer Wil Elrick recently made a presentation on Alabama history focusing on fun, interesting and weird topics at the Public Library of Anniston and Calhoun County. Elrick enjoys researching the state’s unusual history filled with legends and lore, Native American culture, tall tales and urban legends. His book Alabama Lore: The Choccolocco Monster, Huggin’ Molly, The Lost Town of Cottonport, and Other Mysterious Tales was highlighted. Elrick is married to Kelly Kazek, “weird news reporter” for AL.com with whom he has written Covered Bridges of Alabama and also Alabama Scoundrels: Outlaws, Bandits and Bushwackers. He included stories about his favorite outlaws and scoundrels in his presentation followed by a book signing.
Covered bridges of Alabama are keepers of history and are steeped in legends. Alabama has the tallest covered bridge in the United States and the second tallest covered bridge in the world, according to Elrick. Covered bridges are iconic symbols of America. Alabama has a colorful 200-year history steeped in folktales passed from generation to generation. Elrick is fascinated with the history behind some of the Cotton State’s favorite tales. One of his favorite subjects is buried treasures. He speaks to fourth- and ninth-grade classes about Alabama history. Individuals of all ages can learn about Alabama, which has folklore galore.
Penny J. Nielsen
Weaver