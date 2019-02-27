Have you noticed how many drug arrests have been reported lately where the alleged offense took place three or four years ago? It is not at all uncommon for the police to sit on allegations for years before getting warrants. Granted, many of these accused are repeat offenders, and I understand some delay to protect the identities of informants, but it seems to me that it is manifestly unjust to hold charges, knowing the defendant has other charges pending and then, after they have served their time or otherwise resolved cases, hit them with new warrants for offenses allegedly committed previously.
It appears that the police are deliberately bypassing the courts to enforce their own brand of justice. The courts sentence someone and, when that case is satisfied, the police come back with new warrants for old charges to put the defendants back in jail. This seems to really interfere with any honest effort to put one’s mistakes behind them and start anew.
Christopher Albert
Anniston