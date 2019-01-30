“We have met the enemy, and they is us.” This statement from the old Pogo comic strip succinctly and correctly identifies the real problem with regard to Russian hackers and American demagogues. These people are not the enemy. They are just capitalizing on a fundamental weakness in current American society, and that is Americans’ inability to think for ourselves.
Our best defense against such entities is not to regulate the internet, breakup Facebook or sanction Russians. The best defense is to rethink how we are educating our young. Our educational systems, both public and private, no longer produce independent creative thinkers as was once the case. They have been so standardized, politicized and commercialized that students are no longer being taught to think and do for themselves. They are being turned into drones who only know how to fill in bubbles and recite what they have been told. Instead of empowering our students, we are enabling and intellectually crippling them with grade inflation, standardized tests, and the “success breeds success” myth.
The blame for this situation lies not with politicians or educators. In the public systems, educators are forced to do what the politicians direct, but the politicians are at the mercy of voters who have been duped into swallowing the “Kool-Aid” of the accountability movement.
In the private system, educators must accommodate their “customers” (parents) who unwittingly believe that ACT scores, GPAs and four-year college degrees are the “Holy Grail” of success in America. They do not understand high GPAs and ACT scores will only get their children into college. They will not keep them there. Studies have shown that 28 percent of all college freshmen do not return for their sophomore year. This is not because they didn’t have good GPAs and ACT scores. This is because they lacked the habits of mind and ability to overcome social and academic obstacles, which is the true key to success.
William Shakespeare said, “The fault … lies not in our stars, but in ourselves.” American voters/parents need to understand that if our democracy is to be safe from the effects of fake news, Russian hackers and demagogues, we must foster educational systems that train students to be independent/creative thinkers who can solve their own problems, make up their own minds, and, as former British Prime Minister Harold McMillian put it, “ … tell when a man is talking rot.”
James Canevaro
Anniston