Hearing the Democrats say President Trump is stoking fear or trying to use fear to get the people of the United States to do what he wants them to do was extremely odd to hear and even harder to believe they would call out every politician’s bread and butter. They themselves are stoking fear of President Trump by undermining or demonizing everything he does that they don’t agree with. And using fear to pass policies or laws is a very common thing; fear is a great way of providing job security for the lawmakers we vote into office. Create a fear of crime to pass tough-on-crime laws without concern for exploding prison population or how those people are when they come out. The only thought is the fear and creating a way to pacify that fear.
The fear starter and solver are always the same person when it comes to politicians. But stoking fear also makes it hard to correct because people now believe in the monster that fear creates from sex offenders to caravans to even a president. But it is what keeps them in their jobs. Keep the fear and the division, and we never get anywhere, no one wins.
Donald Haywood
Eastaboga