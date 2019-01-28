Well, shucks.
The Alabama Tourism Department’s annual ranking of top tourist attractions in our state is out, and northeast Alabama didn't fare too well.
The department issued rankings of several categories: top 10 admission-charged attractions, top 10 free attractions, top 10 events, top 10 parks and natural destinations and top 10 sports destinations.
Northeast Alabama placed in only two categories: top 10 events and top 10 sports destinations. Christmas at the Falls in Gadsden placed seventh in the former, and Talladega Superspeedway (third) and Burgess-Snow Field at Jacksonville State University (eighth) made the sports list.
Click here for all of the rankings, courtesy of The Tuscaloosa News. It's an interesting look at all the attractions our state offers, even if our side of Alabama isn't adequately represented. (Hello, Mount Cheaha!)
-- Phillip Tutor