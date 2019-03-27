U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, voted Tuesday against the Green New Deal legislation that promised far-reaching attempts to curb the effects of climate change. Only three Democrats in the Senate voted against it, including Jones.
Why? Is it because next year is an election year? Or is it because the senator disagreed with the legislation?
"Unfortunately, it was too broad and went too far. It tried to address such a diverse set of problems facing our country —climate change, lack of access to health care, and stagnant wages, for example —that it was not practical and collapsed under its own weight. I voted against it for this reason," he told AL.com.
The other Democrats who voted against the Green New Deal were Sen. Joe Manchin, of West Virginia, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona. Sen. Angus King, Independent of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, also voted against it.
Here's more on Jones' vote and the proposal's failure:
“I firmly believe that as a country, we need to act decisively to mitigate the effects of climate change. While I do not believe that the Green New Deal is a feasible plan to combat this issue because it is too broad and goes too far, I hope that we can come together in a bipartisan way to find a path forward to secure our future," Jones said in a statement to Alabama Political Reporter.
“It is beyond belief that when the scientists tell us we have 12 years before there will be irreparable damage to this planet, you have leadership here that is playing political games," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., told Politico.
“I agree with proponents of the Green New Deal that we need decisive action and ambitious goals to protect our planet for future generations. But at the same time, I believe that the best way to fully address this challenge is to set realistic goals," King said in a statement to The Atlantic.
-- Phillip Tutor