Hot Blast: Trump has created the Space Force. Is Rep. Rogers pleased?
President Trump did Thursday what seemed a foregone conclusion -- he signed a directive establishing a U.S. Space Force tasked with protecting the nation's interests in space: missiles, satellites and GPS systems, for instance.
Interestingly, though, he created the Space Force as part of the U.S. Air Force, not as a separate and sixth branch of the military. As The Washington Post reported, "After months of debate, Trump signed an order creating a more modest Space Force that would sit within the Air Force, similar to how the Marine Corps sits within the Navy."
I wonder what U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, thinks of that move.
Rogers, after all, has been one of Congress' leading proponents for a Space Force. He also hasn't been shy with his criticisms of the Air Force, which, Rogers says, has in recent years slow-walked these conversations, been slow in providing information to lawmakers and seemed unwilling to share space duties with the Air Force's historic duty of traditional aerial defenses.
Oh, and there's this. Hat-tip to RollCall.com.
-- Phillip Tutor