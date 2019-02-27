On Tuesday, the United Methodist Church voted against progressive lay leaders and clergy and chose not to loosen its ban on gay and lesbian clergy and same-sex marriages. That news certainly has been noticed by Methodists here in Alabama, where it is one of the state's largest denominations behind Southern Baptists.
Here's a roundup from Tuesday's news:
Even more interesting, though, is this polling from Pew Research Center: "Amid gay rights dispute, United Methodists in U.S have become more accepting of homosexuality." That polling was done just before this week's vote, which shows the difficulty some Christian denominations in the United States have in squaring their views with granting equality within their houses of worship. It will be interesting to see what comes next with the leadership of the United Methodist Church.
-- Phillip Tutor