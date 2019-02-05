Lost in the weeds of last week's legislative budget meetings last week in Montgomery was this snippet about the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
In a story published by Alabama Political Reporter, ALEA Secretary Hal "Taylor said that ALEA currently only has 370 officers on the road, but that it does have a new class of troopers being trained now. Twenty-three are expected to graduate and be on the road in March.
"Taylor said that his eventual goal was to have 670 officers on the road. That would be enough to have an officer on the road in every county 24 hours a day, 365 days out of the year. Currently, there are times where one trooper is patrolling three counties.
"Taylor told the legislators that he is deploying his troopers based on crash data."
Get that? Even after several years of lawmakers and newspaper editorial boards -- including this one -- discussing the public safety issue caused by a lack of state troopers on our highways, the problem still exists. Consider the numbers Secretary Taylor cited, specifically the "one trooper is patrolling three counties" scenarios. Surely the state Legislature can add this funding issue to its priority list.
-- Phillip Tutor