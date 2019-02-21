Here's a statistic that will make your stomach churn:
"The total number of (U.S.) hate groups rose to 1,020 in 2018, up about 7 percent from 2017. White nationalist groups alone surged by nearly 50 percent last year, growing from 100 chapters in 2017 to 148 in 2018."
That comes from this report by the Southern Poverty Law Center in Montgomery, which routinely updates its national database of hate groups. Given the discourse of American politics and race relations these days, the overall rise of hate groups in 2018 may not be a jaw-dropping statistic. But the sharp increase in white nationalist groups is alarming, to say the least. The reasons for that, the SPLC posits, are political, racial and cultural -- all of which bloom when unrest and discontent are already high.
From the SPLC's report:
"The previous all-time high number of hate groups the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) counted was 1,018 in 2011, when rage against the first black president was roiling. Amid the era of (President) Trump, hate groups have increased once again, rising 30 percent over the past four years. And last year marked the fourth year in a row that hate group numbers increased after a short period of decline. In the previous four-year period, the number of groups fell by 23 percent."
-- Phillip Tutor