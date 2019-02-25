Last week, the editors here at Hot Blast Central told you about the closing of another rural hospital in Alabama, the Georgiana Medical Center in Butler County. It's scheduled to close March 31.
GMC will be the 13th Alabama hospital to close in the last eight years -- a terrible statistic whose explanation includes politics, Medicaid reimbursements and Alabama's refusal to expand Medicaid under provisions of the Affordable Care Act.
On Friday, Don Williamson of the Alabama Hospital Association appeared on Alabama Public Television's Capital Journal to discuss the latest closure and the state of Alabama hospitals in 2019. It's worth a listen. (Williamson's comments begin at the 19-minute mark of the video.)
-- Phillip Tutor