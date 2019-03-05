Other than breathing, it's hard to imagine doing anything for 11,749 days.
But U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby, as explained in this story today from Chip Brownlee of Alabama Political Reporter, has done just that. He's surpassed U.S. Sen. John Sparkman to become our state's longest-serving senator.
Shelby, R-Tuscaloosa, has served 32 years and 60 days. (That's where the 11,749 figure comes from.) Sparkman's total was 11,747 days. Shelby took over this longevity throne last Sunday.
If you're curious, the 84-year-old Shelby isn't the oldest member of the Senate. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, are 85. Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, is 84 but is 45 days older than Shelby.
This average age of this Congress, the 115th, is one of the oldest in American history. The average age of the Senate is 61.8.
-- Phillip Tutor