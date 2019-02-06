Have you heard about the idea being floated by Alabama state Senate President Pro Temp Del Marsh?
Marsh, R-Anniston, has pre-filed legislation that would allow Alabamians to donate to We Build the Wall Inc. through a check-off box on their tax returns. We Build the Wall is a non-profit in Florida that is raising money to help build a border wall between the United States and Mexico.
“As I talk to people in my district and around the state, border security is the number one thing I hear about,” Marsh said this week. “This is obviously an issue that has people very concerned and one that needs to be addressed.
“It is obvious that many people in the Federal government have little desire to address border security, so this is an easy way for people in Alabama, if they choose, to check a box and make a donation in support of building a border wall."
Alabamians already have several check-off boxes for tax-return donations to choose from, should they feel the urge. (There's one for the USS Alabama Battleship Commission, for instance.) But if Marsh wants to add something as political as border-wall donations to Alabamians' choices, there are others worth suggesting:
-- An anti-poverty campaign for the state's poorest counties.
-- Public-education funding for the schools with the greatest needs.
-- Anti-obesity programs that would help reduce Alabama's drastic rates of excess weight, diabetes and heart disease.
-- Workforce training expansions that would boost the state's ability to recruit modern and sustainable industries.
-- And (if you read Tuesday's Hot Blast) a salary fund to help Alabama hire more state troopers.
Those possibilities aren't as headline-ready or politically important as the border wall idea, but they're more relevant to our state. What do you think, Sen. Marsh?
-- Phillip Tutor