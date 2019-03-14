Remember Robert Bentley? Alabama's former governor? The Luv Guv, as he's called. (Oh, yeah. There's that.)
Well, Bentley isn't a fan of the Rebuild Alabama Act recently passed by the state Legislature, and he's written an oped about it for the website Alabama Today.
Here's part of it:
"It’s simply not fair to the people of this state to pretend that Alabama hasn’t addressed road funding since 1992, as a current radio ad claims. This is just not true. It’s not fair to local governments and communities who have been able to be a part of ATRIP (the Alabama Transportation Road Improvement Program, a Bentley-era effort) to say raising a gas tax on the people is the only option to solving a dire issue. It’s not.
"And it’s wrong to attempt to paint our great state as broken, rotting and crumbling, when the economy has reached historic highs and unemployment is at historic lows. There are better and stronger options to continuing the progress our state has already made toward fixing our infrastructure, than putting the financial burden on the backs of hardworking people."
Make of that what you will. My guess is Gov. Kay Ivey and Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, aren't too bothered by the Luv Guv's criticisms.
-- Phillip Tutor