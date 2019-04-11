You are the owner of this article.
Hot Blast: Rep. Rogers makes a Fox News appearance to discuss immigration

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, last week traveled along with President Trump on a tour of a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border.

This week, Rogers appeared on Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime" program this week to discuss immigration policies and the prospect of further separation of immigrant families. 

-- Phillip Tutor

