Hot Blast: Rep. Rogers makes a Fox News appearance to discuss immigration

U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, last week traveled along with President Trump on a tour of a portion of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Top Homeland Republican @RepMikeRogersAL and other Congressional leaders are on Air Force One talking to @POTUS about the #BorderCrisis on their way to Calexico. pic.twitter.com/dvdTdg6CKM— House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) April 5, 2019
This week, Rogers appeared on Fox News' "Outnumbered Overtime" program this week to discuss immigration policies and the prospect of further separation of immigrant families.
.@RepMikeRogersAL: "We were able to see the fence and demonstrate to the American public how different this is from what we’ve used in the past, how successful it is, and to highlight the problem [at the border].” pic.twitter.com/U5DEWn7Qtr— House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) April 9, 2019
-- Phillip Tutor