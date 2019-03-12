In the aftermath of the recent tornadoes in Lee County, U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, spent time touring the damage. He also made interesting comments to the Wall Street Journal about Alabama's failure to strengthen building codes for mobile homes, which usually stand little coverage during violent storms.
From the Wall Street Journal:
“Folks don’t want you to tell them what to do,” said Rep. Mike Rogers, as he toured the tornado damage in his district on Tuesday. “We’re culturally different than other parts of the country.”
Mr. Rogers said that while it made his heart sick to see the destruction, he opposes increased federal or state regulation that could require costly upgrades, like hiring more code officials, ensuring homes are attached by anchoring systems or requiring heavier construction materials in new homes.
“I represent a poor rural congressional district,” said Mr. Rogers, a Republican, of his 13-county district along the Georgia line, adding that many people couldn’t afford greater building requirements. He returned to Lee County on Friday to tour the site with President Trump, who promised support for rebuilding.
-- Phillip Tutor