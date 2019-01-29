No one welcomes bad news, but here's some you need to hear anyway:
"The U.S. adult uninsured rate stood at 13.7% in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to Americans' reports of their own health insurance coverage, its highest level since the first quarter of 2014. While still below the 18% high point recorded before implementation of the Affordable Care Act's individual health insurance mandate in 2014, today's level is the highest in more than four years, and well above the low point of 10.9% reached in 2016. The 2.8-percentage-point increase since that low represents a net increase of about seven million adults without health insurance."
That came last week from the pollsters at Gallup, who have provided empirical data that illustrate how Republican attempts to whittle away at the edges of the Affordable Care Act -- Obamacare -- have harmed Americans. Bottom line: more Americans today do not have health insurance because of those attempts.
And with that, we give you this from the Institute for Southern Studies, one of our region's leading chroniclers of Southern issues. The numbers don't lie.
-- Phillip Tutor