Beauty-wise, northeast Alabama rocks.
We know that because we see it every day -- Mount Cheaha, the Appalachian foothills, the valleys nestled between those foothill ridges, the views you get on afternoon drives up (or down) Alabama 9.
That said, I'm happily surprised that the U.S. Postal Service has honored Pulpit Rock at Mount Cheaha with its Alabama Statehood stamp. That stamp, which honors Alabama's 1819 bicentennial, features a 2017 photograph taken at Mount Cheaha. Officials unveiled the stamp last weekend in Huntsville.
It may be only a stamp, but it nevertheless is quite a statement for northeast Alabama. Think of the myriad images the Postal Service could have used: the state Capitol; college football games; Alabama beaches; the Birmingham skyline; Huntsville's Rocket City; and the state's civil rights legacy.
Instead, the Postal Service selected a terrific view from Mount Cheaha. I'm not a stamp collector, but the Alabama Statehood stamp would make a swell poster for my home office.
-- Phillip Tutor
---
A new stamp is honoring the State of Alabama’s 200th birthday.
The U.S. Postal Service issued Alabama’s bicentennial stamp during an event Saturday morning in Huntsville, near where delegates wrote Alabama’s application for statehood.
The stamp features a view of a sunset over Cheaha State Park, located at the state’s highest point atop Cheaha Mountain near Anniston.
Alabama became the 22nd state in late 1819. The Huntsville stamp ceremony is one of hundreds of events planned statewide, ending with a ceremony in Montgomery on Dec. 14.