Hot Blast: Monitoring the death toll from the Lee County tornado (updated 11:20 a.m.)
First-responders in and around Lee County are still struggling this morning to determine the extent of the fatalities and damage from Sunday afternoon's tornado outbreak near Auburn.
Former Anniston Star reporter Kirsten Fiscus, now with the Montgomery Advertiser, has posted video from this morning's scene:
March 4, 2019
We'll try to keep updating this list of today's news coverage:
