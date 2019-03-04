You are the owner of this article.
Hot Blast: Monitoring the death toll from the Lee County tornado (updated 11:20 a.m.)

First-responders in and around Lee County are still struggling this morning to determine the extent of the fatalities and damage from Sunday afternoon's tornado outbreak near Auburn. 

Former Anniston Star reporter Kirsten Fiscus, now with the Montgomery Advertiser, has posted video from this morning's scene:

Tornado-ravaged Alabama will get 'A-plus' treatment from Trump, from the New York Post.

Alabama Tornado Updates: 23 Dead After Powerful Storms Strike, from The New York Times.

At least 23 dead in catastrophic tornado outbreak in Alabama, Georgia, from AccuWeather.

Alabama tornado damage looks like 'someone took a giant knife and just scraped the ground,' sheriff says, from Fox News.

Alabama reels in aftermath of deadly tornadoes, from CNN.

At least 23 dead in Alabama after tornadoes ravage the Deep South, causing ‘catastrophic’ damage, from The Washington Post.

-- Phillip Tutor

