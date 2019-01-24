There's a new high school in Dothan.
On face value, that's not newsworthy up here in northeast Alabama. But the details of the school's birth do offer a few nuggets to chew on.
Short version: Dothan High School, according to that city's newspaper, the Eagle, a generation ago split into two schools. That's how Northview High came to be. Last fall, the Dothan City School Board decided to reorganize the system and merge the two high schools.
That brings us to this week's news -- the new merged school will be named Dothan High School, and its sports teams will be called the Wolves. A committee of students from both schools helped make that decision.
Again, this isn't an earth-shattering development around here. But consider how nearby Gadsden City High School was formed a few years ago, and now a similar merger has happened in Dothan. Can you imagine if the Calhoun County Board of Education ever voted to consolidate a few of its smaller high schools?
I doubt it would be a popular move.
-- Phillip Tutor