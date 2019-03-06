Here's a sentence that will buckle your knees:
"Nearly 4,000 tornadoes have struck Alabama and the surrounding region since 1989."
That's from this story and interactive graphic from today's New York Times. Since we live in Alabama, we're well aware of the constant danger tornadoes pose in this part of the United States. Sunday was the latest deadly example. But seeing it displayed on a computer screen is dramatic, to say the least.
Also, click on this first-person account of Sunday's tornado outbreak in Lee County from Auburn University graduate Alex Miller, who gave The Washington Post a lengthy account of what it was like to survive those storms.
-- Phillip Tutor