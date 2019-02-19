It's no secret here in Calhoun County that Anniston's demographics change when the workday ends. Quantifying that change is difficult. But it's a foregone conclusion that Anniston's population swells during the day as non-residents come to the city to work and then return home at the end of the day.
That affects the racial makeup of Anniston's demographics, as well.
That interactive graphic from researchers at Vox.com allows you to select virtually any community in the United States and view its racial makeup during the workday and then again at night. It's a fascinating look at modern-day segregation, a topic that Anniston obviously illustrates.
And then, there's this.
Researchers at the Brookings Institution have studied county-by-county maps comparing U.S. poverty rates over time and shifts in African-American population rates in those same counties. They write:
"Despite the Great Migration of millions of African Americans from the rural South to cities across the United States, the modern distribution of black Americans closely relates to the historical patterns of the black population. Counties with disproportionately high shares of black Americans today are the same counties that had large black populations before the Civil War, suggesting that historical conditions have had extremely persistent impacts on the outcomes of African Americans."
That analysis highlights, again, how important issues such as workforce development, public education improvements and job creation are for America's Deep South states.
-- Phillip Tutor