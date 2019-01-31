Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders answers questions on President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey, and other issues, during the daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, May 10, 2017.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said something Wednesday that caught my ear:

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times, and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders told the Christian Broadcast Network News. “And that’s why he’s there, and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

Makes me wonder. What do Calhoun County's clergy think of Sanders' belief that God "wanted" Trump to defeat a crowded field of Republican challengers and then Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016? 

Consider this an invitation to our local clergy. Do you agree with Sanders' statement? We'd love to know. 

-- Phillip Tutor

