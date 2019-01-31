White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said something Wednesday that caught my ear:
“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times, and I think that he wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders told the Christian Broadcast Network News. “And that’s why he’s there, and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”
Makes me wonder. What do Calhoun County's clergy think of Sanders' belief that God "wanted" Trump to defeat a crowded field of Republican challengers and then Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016?
Consider this an invitation to our local clergy. Do you agree with Sanders' statement? We'd love to know.
-- Phillip Tutor