Now that the Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the Rebuild Alabama Act, you may be curious how your state senator or representative voted. Around here in Calhoun County, the answer is easy.
They all voted for it.
Only six members of the Senate voted against the increase in the state's gasoline tax: Republicans Larry Stutts, Jim McClendon, Dan Roberts, Shay Shelnutt and Will Barfoot and Democrat Vivian Figures. Sen. Del Marsh, R-Anniston, was one of the increase's biggest Statehouse supporters.
The Rebuild Alabama Act passed the state House 84-20. The no votes were cast by Republicans Andrew Sorrell, Matt Fridy, Will Dismukes, Scott Stadthagen, Corey Harbison, Allen Farley, Jamie Kiel, Ritchie Whorton, James "Tommy" Hanes, Jr., Mike Holmes, Ronald Johnson, David Standridge, Bob Fincher, Arnold Mooney, David Wheeler, Jim Carns, April Weaver, Allen Treadaway and Democrats John Rogers and Mary Moore.
-- Phillip Tutor