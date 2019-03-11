Oh, Roy. Really?
Last Friday, Reuters reported that Roy Moore -- Alabama's defrocked state Supreme Court chief justice and failed U.S. Senate candidate -- may again run for Congress. If that happens, what may become a crowded Republican Senate primary could become even more crowded and a bit more controversial.
“I think that’s been pronounced in the national newspapers — the New York Times, The Washington Post even — has recognized there was a disinformation campaign going on in September of 2017 by forces outside of Alabama that spent a lot of money not regulated by the FEC in trying to dissuade Republicans from voting and encourage and enrage Democrats,” he said, Reuters reported.
U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile, is the only Republican thus far to enter the race. The GOP winner will face U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, who defeated Moore in 2017's special Senate election.
-- Phillip Tutor