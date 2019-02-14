There may be no middle-ground compromise in Alabama between those who believe the state should expand Medicaid and those who believe the state can't afford it. Alabama is one of 14 states that haven't taken advantage of the Affordable Care Act's expansion provision, and that doesn't seem likely to change.
Meanwhile, the fallout rolls on.
In Butler County between Montgomery and Mobile, administrators at Georgiana Medical Center have announced that the hospital will close March 31. It will be Alabama's 13th hospital closure in eight years; seven of the closures are rural facilities.
The link to Medicaid expansion is obvious. Rural hospitals serve a valuable role in specific counties but they struggle to make ends meet when patients don't have insurance that covers most of their medical expenses. The rise in health-care expenses makes the problem worse. Medicaid expansion would (a.) insure more people and (b.) spur more people to seek medical care. What's more, hospitals that remain open employ doctors, nurses and staff; closed hospitals employ no one.
Interestingly, state Senate President Del Marsh, R-Anniston, took this stance during an appearance at a Republican club meeting this month. (By the way, he's no fan of expansion.) “Are hospitals about providing health care or is it about providing jobs?” Marsh asked. "These people come to us and say that the hospital is the top employer in their country. In many cases in these rural counties we should put it an EMS facilities to take these people to the hospitals for health care."
Wow. The notion that rural counties would be best served with ambulances that take patients to larger hospitals elsewhere is the height of ridiculousness. I wonder what the state's medical professionals would think of that option.
-- Phillip Tutor