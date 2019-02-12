Since 1998, roughly 380 volunteers, clergy and Southern Baptist church leaders in the United States have been accused of sexual misconduct.
Many of those accusations have led to convictions and jail sentences.
Their victims number more than 700.
Those facts came Sunday from this investigation by the Houston Chronicle and the San Antonio Express-News, which details decades of sex abuse that draw comparisons with the sex scandals that have long rocked the Catholic Church. Using a trove of empirical data and information from law enforcement, courts, media reports and the church itself, the investigation's results are hard to adequately describe in a few short paragraphs.
The Houston Chronicle wrote, "Many of the victims were adolescents who were molested, sent explicit photos or texts, exposed to pornography, photographed nude, or repeatedly raped by youth pastors. Some victims as young as 3 were molested or raped inside pastors' studies and Sunday school classrooms. A few were adults — women and men who sought pastoral guidance and instead say they were seduced or sexually assaulted."
What's more, the newspapers' investigation also produced a national database that allows readers to search for Southern Baptist-related arrests and convictions.
Alabama's database includes 17 men. None are listed from Calhoun County.
-- Phillip Tutor