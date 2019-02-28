On Wednesday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's liberal wing and put a dent, though not a complete stop, to the state of Alabama's attempt to execute death-row inmate Vernon Madison.
Madison killed a police officer in 1985, was convicted in 1998 after several mistrials and has spent 33 years in solitary confinement. He has had two strokes in prison and suffers from vascular dementia, which his attorneys say prevents him from remembering his crime. Madison "is now unable to walk, and is also incontinent and legally blind. He cannot recite the alphabet or rephrase a simple sentence," law professor Garrett Epps has written for The Atlantic magazine.
In writing for the majority, Justice Elena Kagan wrote that “(I)f a person suffering from any mental disorder — dementia included — is unable to rationally understand why the state wants to execute him, then the Eighth Amendment doesn’t allow the execution."
More from Epps: "In Madison’s case, the majority said, the Court simply cannot tell whether the Alabama state court actually asked the right question. The state court’s opinion was laconic, and the state had argued that Madison was required to prove he was mentally ill. So the Supreme Court Wednesday sent the case back, and ordered the lower court to examine whether Madison is competent—using the proper standard."
Thus, Alabama's handling of Madison's case -- in the courts and in the corrections system -- remains under review. I wouldn't be surprised if the Supreme Court is asked to review Madison's death-penalty sentence again as the case makes its way through the lower courts.
-- Phillip Tutor