For those interested in where President Trump's popularity stands in today's America, researchers at Gallup have published an update on their polling. It's both predictable and fascinating.
Here's the key paragraph:
"In short, Americans' self-identification as a Republican or as a Democrat is translated into almost universal approval or disapproval of Trump, regardless of classification as evangelical or not."
That's the predictable part. It's long been proven that a majority of Americans' beliefs about the president mirror their party allegiances. The fascinating part -- or parts, really -- is buried within the demographic details Gallup uncovered. There's much to digest. It's a picture of today's America seen through the lens of the Oval Office.
-- Phillip Tutor