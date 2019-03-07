If abortion rights in Alabama are important to you -- regardless of your stance on the issue -- there's a court case in Madison County worth following.
Madison County Probate Judge Frank Barger this week has issued a decree that allows a male plaintiff to name his former girlfriend's aborted fetus as a co-plaintiff in a wrongful death case. Barger's decision is made possible by our state's "personhood" law that recognizes an unborn's legal rights. The man was 19 and his girlfriend was a 16-year-old high school senior when she became pregnant. The plaintiff, Ryan Magers, claims he disagreed with the abortion.
From The Washington Post:
"Legal experts say the case highlights the high stakes beyond abortion if a new conservative majority on the U.S. Supreme Court were to strike down Roe v. Wade. University of San Diego law professor Dov Fox said the high court has been clear that fetuses are not people and that a woman’s views on abortion trump her partner’s because she is the one who carries and delivers the baby. But if fetuses are recognized as having rights equal to the women carrying them, it would open up a legal and ethical minefield."
-- Phillip Tutor