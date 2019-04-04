If you think the Republican race to unseat U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, D-Birmingham, in 2020 is going to be crazy, well, you're right.
Get this: U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., isn't an Alabamian. He doesn't live in Alabama. But he's a big-time Fox News guy, President Trump guy, far-right guy, and he's considering taking advantage of Alabama's eligibility laws and running for the state's Republican nomination against U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, R-Mobile, and anyone else who enters the race. (Like, perhaps, Roy Moore. Or state Sen. Del Marsh. Or U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.)
-- Phillip Tutor