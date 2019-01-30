Raise your hand if you've ever heard of Lightning, Ga.
Specifically, the Atlanta neighborhood of Lightning.
I didn't. Which surprises me, considering how much time the last three decades I've spent in downtown Atlanta going to games and concerts at that metropolis' stadiums and arenas.
That's why I can't recommend this essay enough. In "Lightning Struck," Bitter Southerner author Max Blau provides an oral history of the African-American neighborhood that was purposefully destroyed in the early 1990s to build the Georgia Dome, the longtime home of the Atlanta Falcons and the Southeastern Conference Championship Game. The Dome has since been torn down and replaced by Mercedes-Benz Stadium, site of Super Bowl LIII this Sunday.
Bau writes:
"Those fans (at the Super Bowl) won’t know the true cost of admission to the Super Bowl. Some may recall that building Mercedes-Benz Stadium required the displacement of two of Atlanta’s oldest black churches, Friendship Baptist and Mount Vernon Baptist, for a total of $34 million.
"Fewer might realize that decades earlier nearly a dozen other churches had accepted five- and six-figure offers in the late 1980s and early 1990s to move out of the path of the Georgia Dome ... and the Georgia World Congress Center, which continually hosts conventions in the city.
"Virtually none will remember the black community originally displaced in pursuit of Atlanta’s Super Bowl dreams. Except the people who lived there, in the long-gone neighborhood called Lightning."
This isn't about the Super Bowl. It's about Atlantans whose lives and family histories were taken by that city's greed. The money they received for their land was't enough.
-- Phillip Tutor