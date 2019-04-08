Last week, The Star's editorial board argued strenuously for the state of Alabama to take immediate and drastic steps to address its prison crisis. The threat of federal intervention is real.
Over the weekend, the editorial board of The New York Times followed with "Alabama’s Cruel and Unusual Prisons." Here's a snippet:
"Such disdain for basic human decency calls for immediate steps, which Alabama officials have said they intend to take by requesting increased funding for more officers and better, more modern prisons. But intervention and oversight are needed ...
"William Barr, America’s new attorney general, ought to seek court intervention if the state fails to follow the Justice Department’s recommendations — which include hiring up to 500 correctional officers, revising security protocols and addressing basic housing deficiencies, such as bathrooms and living areas in disrepair, that rob inmates of their dignity."
Alabamians shouldn't buy into the false narrative that this is a story that will soon dissolve from the national conscientiousness. The crisis is real.
-- Phillip Tutor