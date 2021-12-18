You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Guest commentary: The war on educational freedom

  • Comments
diploma

Just under two months ago, the National School Boards Association drafted a letter to the Biden Administration, labeling a group of concerned and involved parents in Ohio “domestic terrorists.”

This past week, the Alabama Association of School Boards effectively ended its membership with the NSBA, and rightfully so, but we must not stop there.

JT

Jessica Taylor

Tags