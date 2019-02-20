Since a gas-tax increase for roads and bridges will define this year’s session of the Alabama Legislature, let’s assume two things:
First, feckless lawmakers won’t pass a gas-tax increase.
Second, Alabama’s roads and bridges will continue to deteriorate.
Those assumptions, if they come true, will put our state in a terrible position for the next few decades. Hate tax increases all you want -- that’s your right -- but don’t ignore Alabama’s overwhelming need to increase spending on infrastructure repairs. That pothole you hit each morning on the way to work is real. And it’s getting deeper.
Over in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama’s Transportation Policy Research Center posits that the state needs to invest $600 million to $800 million a year over the next two decades because of the increasing strain on our roads and bridges. That strain manifests itself in myriad ways: Roads become more congested; roads deteriorate because they weren’t designed for heavy traffic counts; and repairs are either delayed or never done. Those strains intensify when local populations increase and drive traffic counts skyward.
The UA center’s report, “Addressing Alabama’s Transportation Infrastructure: Roads and Bridges,” is a catalogue of the state’s 12 metro areas and recommendations for a variety of outcomes. The report predicts the state of Alabama’s roads and bridges if lawmakers accept the status quo (“If investments in maintenance are not made on a timely basis, the required repairs become more extensive and expensive”); if they go full-bore on protecting and improving our infrastructure (“The goal is to achieve the best performance from a system at a price that Alabamians are willing to pay”); and if they choose outcomes between those two extremes.
They write: “What kind of system performance and condition do we want?” In other words, how much extra travel time are we willing to tolerate? How many potholes can we handle? How many school bus trips and travel miles to avoid low-load capacity bridges are too many? The level of spending is driven by the answers to these kind of fundamental travel concerns.”
That’s where the researchers stop, leaving the hard work -- deciding on a course of action -- to legislators who already are knee-deep in talks about the state’s first gas-tax increase since 1992. Along with solving the state’s prison dilemma, Gov. Kay Ivey has deemed infrastructure repair as one of this year’s points of emphasis. But the political red lines over this potential tax increase, not to mention the revenue it could produce, will become fault lines Democrats and Republicans will trip over this entire spring.
Each region of Alabama will want a part of that revenue pie. South Alabama will want improvements at the Port of Mobile. The state’s major metropolitan areas want traffic-congestion upgrades. And rural Alabama will deserve its share of improvements, too.
The takeaway from the UA report is simple. The Legislature’s decision isn’t about whether to raise the gas tax. The need is clear. It’s about, as researchers wrote, determining “what kind of system performance and condition do we want?” Standing pat isn’t an option.